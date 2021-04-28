Dr. Florin Serban is the founder and Managing Director of Terrasigna since 2007. He’s got his PhD in Optical and Radar Satellite Data Fusion in 2000 from the Technical Military Academy in Bucharest.

In 1995 he joined the Romanian Space Agency as a researcher in the field of digital image processing and between 2003 and 2006 he acted as Chief Technologist within the same organization. From 2000 to 2006 he was a consultant for the European Space Agency, being responsible with developing LEOWorks – image processing software for educational purposes. He has been PI for more than 30 national and European research projects and it is actively involved in data processing and service development activities.

About Copernicus Programme

Copernicus is the European Union's Earth observation programme, looking at our planet and its environment to benefit all European citizens. It offers information services that draw from satellite Earth Observation and in-situ (non-space) data. The European Commission manages the Programme. It is implemented in partnership with the Member States, the European Space Agency (ESA), the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), EU Agencies and Mercator Océan.