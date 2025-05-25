H.E. Ion JINGA, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative Council of Europe.

Motto: "The freedom and happiness of man are the sole objects of all legitimate government.” - Thomas Jefferson

On 13-14 May 2025, in Luxembourg, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) discussed on the "Role of the Council of Europe in the new geopolitical context”. The biggest challenge is "how to restore citizens’ trust in democracy”, in an international landscape where "the democratic backsliding has become a defining trend in European and global politics” ("Building a New Democratic Pact”, concept note 3 February 2025).

The world of today reminds me of the book "The Perfect Storm” by American author Sebastian Junger. This time is not about fighting a terrible storm on the ocean, but a combination of major disruptions: war, the most significant geopolitical challenges since the end of the Cold War, spectacular changes in global economy and social life, a triple planetary crisis (climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss), disinformation, rapid technological change, retreat from multilateralism, democratic backsliding.

Symptoms of democratic decline include extremism, polarization and public distrust in institutions. Among its causes are decreased participation in political life, loss of faith in electoral processes, socio-economic insecurity, digital isolation and ideological bubbles which limits critical debate. Europe is not immune to any of them. The continent witnesses a fragmentation that erodes values, freedoms, rule of law and security architecture.

In quest for solutions, Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe and former President of Switzerland, calls for strengthening "democratic security”. A concept that was first mentioned in the Vienna Declaration of CoE Summit, on 9 October 1993: "We intend to render the Council of Europe fully capable of thus contributing to democratic security as well as meeting the challenges of society in the 21st century, giving expression in the legal field to the values that define our European identity, and to fostering an improvement in the quality of life”.

Democratic security means free and fair elections, independent courts, free media, anti-corruption frameworks, social justice and active participation in public life. It reconciles tension between democracy and security in decisions taken by governments and other international actors.

The Council of Europe was founded in 1949 for difficult times, but in 2025 the threat is no just military, it is a crisis of order. On 16 May, Alain Berset, who was attending the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Tirana, Albania, wrote on X platform: "Terrorism, migration, cybercrime, disinformation, and foreign influence. Democratic security is on everyone’s lips. Momentum is building @EPC_Tirana. We must act or others will decide for us. A New Democratic Pact for Europe is possible. Let’s make democratic security its foundation”.

More than 40 European heads of state and government attended the EPC Summit whose agenda included security, stability, and democratic resilience. CoE has the experience, skills, standards and geographical scope to be the beacon of democratic security in Europe. EPC, a forum for political and strategic discussions about the future of Europe, can provide political weight. And the New Democratic Pact might be the right tool to bring all these assets together, creating synergy and convergence between the two structures.

In a recently published book, "Equality. What it means and why it matters”, two of the world most influential thinkers, French economist Thomas Piketty and American political philosopher Michael J. Sandel, reflect on when market logic should end and social values should begin, and what can be done at a time of deep political instability to narrow the gaps that separate people: "In Europe, the richest 10% own a third of the income and half of the property on the continent… The three levels of inequality – economic (access to health, education, food, free movement), political (right to vote, power, participation) and dignity of the person (status, respect, recognition, honor) – are intertwined”. They also assert that: "Finding our way beyond the polarized politics of our time require a reckoning with merit… Meritocracy that ignores the common good becomes false meritocracy.”

Understanding the relation between democracy and economic and social realities is important for correcting democratic backsliding. The New Democratic Pact for Europe recognizes that the coming years will be crucial for determining how Europe responds to ongoing social, health and environmental challenges affecting its future, and devotes an entire chapter to social justice and equality. The Pact has two dimensions: one domestic – improving democracy in its Member States, and another one external - by which the Council of Europe consolidates its reputation as advocate for democracy beyond European borders.

As CoE aligns its external action with the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, applying the principles of subsidiarity and unity in diversity when engaging in relations with the rest of the world will offer more leverage to promote its values, standards and open conventions. The United Nations is a major partner of the Council of Europe and an ideal platform for global outreach, and the decision to establish a Liaison Office with the UN in New York is part of this new approach.

Each country has its unique history, culture, traditions and identity. We are different because we have evolved in different socio-cultural environments, but this diversity is a richness. President Kennedy once said: "Experience has taught us that no one nation has the power or the wisdom to solve all the problems of the world, no free people can be kept free without will and energy of their own, and no two nations or situations are exactly alike.” (Special Message to the US Congress, 25 May 1961).

If we want democracy to remain a unifying ideal adapted to the evolving societies in Europe and beyond, we should focus on what unites us rather than what divides us, on building bridges across ideological divides, and on reinvigorating the societal cohesion. Our message must be that democracy is not just a system; it is our way of life. But as Alain Berset put it: "We cannot meet today’s challenges with yesterday’s playbook. What Europe needs is a reset”.

In one of his first public statements after the validation of mandate, the new President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, said: "I promise to be a president who defends democracy, fundamental rights and the rule of law. I will work with determination so that every citizen feels protected, respected and free. We have the duty to build a stronger, fairer and united Romania”.

A message that resonates with the roadmap towards a New Democratic Pact for Europe, whose purpose is not to reinvent democracy, but to reinforce its foundations, amplify its benefits, and innovate its instruments to better serve present and future generations.