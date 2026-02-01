By Nadia Andreanidou, Programmes and Policy Officer, MEDASSET

The High Seas Treaty has officially entered into force after nearly two decades of negotiations; the agreement constitutes a legally binding framework to protect biodiversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, which cover almost two-thirds of the world’s ocean.

The treaty, also known as the agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), was adopted in 2023 and finally entered into force on 17 January 2026 following the ratifications by 81 parties including the EU, and signed by 145 countries, including Greece. With the agreement, it will be possible to designate marine protected areas where sustainable management of natural resources, replication of knowledge for marine conservation and scientific cooperation are expected to be accomplished. With the aforementioned, the member states will be able to get closer to achieve the global commitment to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 under the Global Biodiversity Framework.

The timing of the treaty’s entry into force coincides with important developments at the national level in Greece. Just days earlier, the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy approved the Special Environmental Studies for the National Marine Parks of the Ionian Sea and the South Aegean (Southern Cyclades), a decisive step toward the issuance of Presidential Decrees that will formally establish the parks. Once designated, these marine protected areas are expected to place more than 35% of Greece’s territorial waters under protection, strengthening – among others – the country’s contribution to EU biodiversity objectives.

In this context, initiatives such as the LIFE MareNatura – one of the largest marine conservation projects in Greece – contribute to the national progress toward the 30×30 target by supporting the identification of ecologically important marine areas and strengthening the scientific basis for conservation planning, with the two new marine parks included. It also strengthens the ability of national authorities to manage and implement these new marine protected areas effectively.

These parallel events, the High Seas Treaty as international law and Greece’s steps to formalize its new marine parks, mark a critical moment for ocean conservation. Is Greece moving forward to a ‘blue’ agenda already?