Rulo is a clever 12-years-old little robot. He lives in the Land of Fun, in the small town of Mechanica.

This year, Rulo has advanced to the Land’s History Competition and he hopes he’ll go further to the international phase.

The International History Competition is a prestigious event where all parents want to see their children participate. Unfortunately, this year it appears that many hard-working children will miss the chance to compete fairly at the local phase, as all the rules have been thrown out the window.

Watch the animation to learn what happened.

Watch the full series of Rulo to learn more on rule of law and your rights.

The script is available here.