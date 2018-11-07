RULO (Ep. 2): The independece of the justice system
Rulo and his friends are getting ready for a football match that will decide who will go at the tournament of regions. The game will take place in a couple of days and it does not appear it will pose any difficulties.
Rulo’s team is much better than that of his adversaries. The latter are run by Mr. Snag, a business man in the land that doubles as a football coach.
Mr. Snag know that his team is weaker, but he’s convinced that he’ll win, as he has a secret advantage.
Watch the animation to learn what happened.
The script is available here.
Background
Concept&script: Digital Bridge Association and the team of experts. Animation: Călin Coroban. Voice-over: Robert Marshall
