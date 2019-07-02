Medic de profesie, Ursula von der Leyen (61 de ani) s-a născut la Bruxelles. Tatăl său, Ernst Albrecht, a condus biroul privat al lui Hans von der Groeben, unul dintre cei doi reprezentanți ai Germaniei în nou-creata Uniune Europeană.

Este prima femeie care ocupă funcția de ministru al apărării din Germania, începând cu 2013; politic, reprezintă Uniunea Creștin-Democrată germană (CDU).

Anterior, a fost ministru al muncii și ministru pentru familie. E singura care a rezistat în toate cabinetele conduse de Angela Merkel.

La un moment dat a fost luată în calcul pentru a-i succeda lui Merkel. Dacă va fi confirmată de Parlamentul European, Ursula von der Leyen va fi prima femeie la conducerea Comisiei Europene.

Are șapte copii și e de profesie medic. A fost acuzată că și-a plagiat lucrarea de doctorat, dar o comisie a stabilit că lucrarea e originală.

Mandatul său la Apărare e destul de contestat, în special de social-democrații din coaliția de guvernare de la Berlin.

