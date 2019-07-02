German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen, a compromise name for the next European Commission President, is a non-divisive political figure on EU stage and quiet tactician hardly known outside Germany. But her career at home has often been marked by scandals.

As leaders of the EU-28 fought over several compromise deals which finally collapsed, the 60-year old mother of seven emerged from the shadows as their favourite nominee for the top job.

If approved by the European Parliament, she will be the first woman to take on the Commission presidency. She is a staunch supporter of strong Euro-Atlantic ties and has acknowledged the need for more defence spending in Germany. On the international stage, she stood for diplomacy and multilateralism.

Just like her surprise nomination for the top EU job, von der Leyen’s appointment as Germany’s defence minister in 2013, after months of grand coalition talks, also came as rather a surprise to many.

She was born in 1958 in Brussels, where her father, Ernst Albrecht, served as head of the private office of Hans von der Groeben, one of Germany’s two members of the newly-created European Commission.

Von der Leyen studied economics at London’s LSE and medicine in Hanover before going into politics when her family returned to Lower Saxony. A long-time close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, she has been a member of the conservative CDU party since 1990.

After serving as minister for family affairs since 2005, critics expected that she would join the women who held the post before her and sink back into insignificance.

EURACTIV.com: The Quiet Rise of Ursula von der Leyen