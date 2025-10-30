Intră pe Bluesky Chat cu Euractiv pentru a discuta cum pot fi utilizate instrumentele AI în combaterea dezinformării. (Este necesar cont Bluesky. Aceasta este o rețea văzută adesea ca alternativă la X/Twitter)

In an era where falsehoods evolve as quickly as the technologies designed to detect them, this Bluesky explores whether any system- human or artificial - can truly stay ahead of disinformation. We’ll ask whether the real challenge lies in building more sophisticated tools or in earning public trust in those tools’ fairness and transparency.

Can artificial intelligence genuinely foster credibility online, or must trust first be rebuilt in the people and institutions deploying it?

As AI systems increasingly shape what we see and believe, we’ll debate where human judgment still belongs in defining truth - and whether these technologies will ultimately empower citizens to discern disinformation for themselves, or further consolidate control in the hands of platforms and gatekeepers.

Join us on Thursday, 30 October 2025 between 12:30 and 13:30 to discuss the most urgent questions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and journalism.

Can AI really help detect and prevent misinformation, or is it fuelling the proliferation of deepfakes?

Who decides what counts as ‘false’ when AI flags our content?

We will debate this and more in this Euractiv’s Bluesky Chat – part of the Horizon Europe project AI-CODE. Our Bluesky account @euractiv.com will share the following questions on Bluesky and invite you to share responses using #aicodeproject:

Q1. Can any tech stay ahead of disinformation tactics that evolve just as fast?

Q2. Is the biggest challenge building better AI, or convincing the public that AI-backed systems can be fair and transparent?

Q3. Can AI really foster trust online, or do we first need to rebuild trust in the people/institutions deploying it?

Q4. If AI is the answer to online disinfo, what role is left for human judgement in deciding what counts as trustworthy information?

Q5. Will AI tools empower citizens to spot disinfo themselves – or just hand more power to platforms and gatekeepers?

How does a Bluesky Chat work

A Bluesky Chat is a discussion between Bluesky users that get online at a pre-arranged date and time to discuss a specific topic using a designated #hashtag (for this chat it’s #aicodeproject) The hashtag links the questions and answers in a virtual conversation.

As the host of the Bluesky Chat, @euractiv.com will post questions identified as Q1, Q2 and so on, to prompt answers/replies from participants, which should be identified as A1, A2 and so on. When preparing your answers make sure they fit Bluesky's character limit. We will moderate the answers and ask follow-up questions to participants. Please be sure to use the # when answering the questions. The Bluesky Chat will last about an hour. The best way to see the entire conversation is to search for the hashtag #aicodeproject on Bluesky and switch to the "latest" tab. Find out more about the AI-CODE project here. Supported by: AI-CODE



