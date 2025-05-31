What's different nowadays towards what happened in the past?

Ioana Belu - Cambridge Sustainability Policy Lab. The Cambridge Sustainability Policy Lab has been actively involved in research and policy work related to climate change, including the detection and analysis of climate disinformation.

Ioana Belu explained how propaganda has increased through connecting people captive to conspiracy theories. Bellow, her explanaitions during an interview in the margin of the Forum of Immunity for Disinformation, held in Bucharest, on 14th of April, 2025. (RO: Dezinformarea acționează asupra emoțiilor, cu un fals confort psihologic. Nimeni nu e imun)

Propaganda has existed since the dawn of times.

Attacks against people involved in electoral campaigns have always existed, using defamation and impersonation tactics – assuming false identities, and methods to manipulate vulnerabilities.

These ones are specific to religious cults in the United States, for example, where we have seen them for the last 60 years successively rise and then lose their influence.

So, all these mechanisms that aim either to spread false information or engage in psychological manipulation have always existed. For example, conspiracy theories, such as believing that the Earth is flat, have also always existed.

The difference is that now, all these people who have, for example, this tendency to lean towards conspiracy theories, can find a community online.

So, if back in the day, a person had the idea, in a village, to walk through the backyard and observe that the backyard was flat, from which he would conclude that the Earth was flat, and then he would go on to shout it at his neighbours, maybe some neighbours would believe him, others wouldn’t, but most of them would ignore him. What happens now to these people?

(Of course, this is an exaggerated example.)(In the global village. Yes, in the global village.)

What happens now?

They get on Facebook, for example, or on TikTok, and find communities of people who share their belief, at the other end of the world. Then we encounter the creation of this new phenomenon that we call "the strengthening of beliefs”.

(Of bubbles. Of bubbles.)

Everyone in the bubble starts to confirm for each other either a conspiracy theory or a somewhat mystical vision of the world, one in which we are all somehow controlled, by a major force or by a group of interests that manipulates us and controls us all at a global level. Then, people who have a propensity towards these ideas find communities.

In the past they were isolated

So, if in the past, they were isolated, in relatively narrow circles, and had no exposure, now, through the social networks, they can find many people who believe the same ideas.

Also, something else happens; these people, just like everyone else, feel the need to belong to a community. In that community, not only do they become radicalised, starting from a relatively, let's say, innocuous idea, that doesn’t do much harm, like the flat Earth, but they become radicalized to a point where they can plan terrorist attacks against people who have different opinions or against politicians.

In the need for validation, they end up radicalised.

In these groups, due to the validation they receive, at the psychosocial level, they end up radicalised. So, now, the malign actors who try to destabilise in order to profit, either by getting to power through elections, or simply by obtaining financial gains, all these actors have seen that, if a small vulnerability is stimulated, and through that small vulnerability they’re able to reach a person, then, once they get their attention, they succeed in pushing much more serious conspiratorial theories, and in radicalizing them in a way that they couldn't radicalise them alone, outside the bubble.

It's precisely this need for validation and community. And now, what do these instruments do? What does the technology do? All these artificial intelligence engines, which generate content, they reduce the costs. These disinformation campaigns, back in the day, took more time.

Maybe they had to be printed, these sensationalist or extremist newspapers. Now, it's very simple. Anyone, with a very low degree of specialisation, can flood the networks with all kinds of conspiratorial theories and disinformation methods.

The costs have been reduced, the amplification has increased

So, the costs have been reduced a lot, but at the same time, the amplification has increased extraordinarily. That's why, now, we are in a situation where, going back to the movie Terminator, we need to use good algorithms to fight bad algorithms. So, we have to use algorithms for detection and constant monitoring of online conversations, to see if there are upcoming dangers.

And here, of course, we reach the topic of another debate, the right to freely express an opinion, even if it is dangerous.