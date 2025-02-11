As malicious campaigns multiply, the PROMPT (Predictive Research On Misinformation & Propagation Trajectories) pilot project advances the work of the European Narratives Observatory.

The project analyses vast amounts of textual data to detect malevolent narratives, focussing on three case-studies: the war in Ukraine, LGBTQI+ rights, and the 2024 European elections.

PROMPT uses the power of LLMs combined with dynamic network analysis for the in-depth recognition of formal patterns across media outlets, social networks and Wikipedia, in 8 languages, based on the rhetorical similarities observed qualitatively.

With leading AI-scientists, academics and journalists, we’re developing a refined language model, a narrative monitoring dashboard and MOOCs/trainings for civil society activities.

Coordinator contact details: opsci: martin[at]opsci.ai / jordan[at]opsci.ai

List of participants (organisations):

Asociația Digital Bridge (euractiv.ro)

Results: for details please visit the project website, and the already realeased publications