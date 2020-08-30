Bulgaria and Romania are among the EU countries with the most severe demographic problems. How can internet connectivity make the difference, especially in the EU's regions struggling with depopulation?

Bulgaria and Romania are last among the EU27 in terms of digital resilience, according to the 2020 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), recently published by the European Commission.

Arranmore, a small island off Ireland’s North West coast, which has been decimated by emigration, provides an inspirational example of the real and profound impact that can be made by improving connectivity.

With fast reliable internet connectivity, even the most remote areas can see growth, employment, social progress and curb depopulation. At the outset of the Conference Adrian Begley, a member of the Arranmore Island Community, Council will outline its campaign to rejuvenate its community and population using internet connectivity as a foundation to do so.

The new European Commission has for the first time one of its members dedicated to demography – Vice President Dubravka Šuica, tasked to lead the work on ensuring that Europe understands and responds to one of its deepest lying challenges: demographic change.

- How prepared is the business community to be part of the challenge?

- What is the role of the governments, and what is the added value of the European Union?

- What EU legislation is in the pipeline?

- EURACTIV Bulgaria invites you to address these issues with the keynote speaker and the panellists.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Dubravka Šuica, Commission Vice President for Democracy and Demography

PANELLISTS

Corina Crețu MEP, former Commissioner for Regional development

Denitsa Sacheva - Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Bulgaria

Cristian Ghinea MEP, Vice Chair of the Committee on Regional Development

Ivailo Kalfin, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Policy of Bulgaria

Abraham Liu, Huawei Chief Representative to the EU Institutions Michael Green CEO Social Progress Imperative (SPI) and a pioneer of the measurement of social progress

