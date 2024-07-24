The message, sent at 02:45, on 8th of September, warned on an extreme alert about falling objects in the airspace was sent in Constanta and Tulcea counties, in South-East Romania. Citizens were advised to take shelter and remain calm.

If similar messages have been received by residents of Tulcea county in the previous months, in neighboring Constanta, a county with a number of tourist sites, it was the first time that an extreme alert was issued.



The alerst was sent bilingual, in Romanian and English. Here is the English version:

"There is the possibility of falling objects from the surrounding airspace. Remain calm.



Take shelter in basements or civil defense shelters. If there are no shelters around you, stay indoors and keep away from windows and outward-facing walls. Estimated duration: 90 minutes".

The alerts were sent in the counties of Tulcea and Constanta in the context of the new attacks of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, informed The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Constanta in a press-release cited by the local media.

"These messages aim to inform the population in the border area between Romania and Ukraine about possible attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory and the possibility of falling objects on the national territory. No calls to the single emergency number 112 have been registered at the ISU Tulcea dispatch center".

