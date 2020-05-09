Concerte transmise online și alte evenimente care pot fi urmărite în regim de "#stămacasă".

Coro virtuale "Va pensiero" ("Nabucco" di G. Verdi) - International Opera Choir

Mesaj impresionat al International Opera Choir - Coro Internazionale Lirico Sinfonico: "am deschis ușile sălii noastre de repetiție virtuală pe care fiecare dintre noi o transmite cu mijloacele disponibile, smartphone-uri și voce, pentru a ne auzi și a ne simți aproape prin intermediul Muzicii. Dacă, într-adevăr, „Corul sclavilor evrei”, "Va’ pensiero”, oglindește, în viziunea lui Verdi, suferințele italienilor înainte de unire, astăzi simțim regretul față de "patria pierdută" - libertatea de a trăi viața de zi cu zi, în rutina obișnuită." (link YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTVXEGIS3LE)



VIDEO LIVE 9 mai 2020, Viena: Together as one - 12:00, ora Bucureștiului



9th May - 9 Artists - 9 Minutes - 9th Symphony Celebrating Europe Day, 25 years Austria in EU, 70 years of Schuman Declaration, 75 years UN, 250th birthday of Beethoven / EU - Solidarity and Multilateralism# Live Stream - LIVING ROOM CELEBRATION & Cultural Orchestration at 11h00 (Viena time; 12h00 - ora Bucureștiului) EUDEL Vienna Website: https://europa.eu/!ht88BD / EUDEL Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EUinVienna/live/ (link is external) / YouTube: https://youtu.be/iZqwebyXC7g

Mesaj oficial, Înaltul Reprezentant al Uniunii Europene (High Representative of the European Unio)



Josep Borrell: Schuman day in 2020 – my personal take on the European idea On 9 May, we mark Europe Day. The 70th anniversary of the Schuman



"Schuman was not thinking small. Nor was he a prisoner of old ways of thinking. The project he launched has been spectacularly successful. It enabled an exhausted Europe in ruins to believe in itself and rise again. Growing from 6 members to 12, 15 to 27 today. From a coal and steel community to a common market, to a political Union with the ambition of becoming a true geo-political actor.

Yes, there are many reasons to be critical. We have to prove that solidarity is not an empty word and that we are serious about a Europe that protects. The first duty of government is to protect and the EU must be central to the fight against the coronavirus and the recovery. After a shaky start, the EU is now mobilised on all fronts. At the end of this crisis, the European ideal will be judged by citizens according to their answer to this simple question: "Did the European Union protect me?”."

Well-known European orchestras and choirs have shared the videos of their beautiful performances to celebrate Europe Day, spreading a message of solidarity, unity and peace.

Concert of the Beethoven’s 9th Symphony



The Full Concert of the Beethoven’s 9th Symphony played during the Europe Day in 2019 by the Uzbekistan Youth Symphonic Orchestra. The Concert was devoted to the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between European Union and Uzbekistan.

Evenimentele anunțate de Delegația UE la Washington pot fi urmărite pe pagina #HomeWithEU: https://www.facebook.com/events/2482764582033869/



Evenimente anunțate de Serviciul Extern al Uniunii Europene - v agenda



Europe Day 2020 - 9 May Streamed Concert @UEemCV

STREAMED concert by the EU Delegation with bands from Cabo Verde, South Africa and Europe



Jazz Piano Performance of Ode to Joy (video) Celebrating Europe Day, Japanese jazz pianist George Nagata performs the European Anthem "Ode to Joy” at his home under the Stay-at-Home regime.

Video - Online activities Nigerian Artist Chineze Okeke sings on EU Solidarity Delegation of the EU to Nigeria and ECOWAS: On the occasion of Europe Day 2020, Chineze Okeke gives a performance on EU Solidarity.

Evenimente Austria- agenda de evenimente

Concertul extraordinar susținut de Orchestra Română de Tineret cu ocazia încheierii mandatului Președinției României la Consiliul Uniunii Europene, Ateneul Român, București