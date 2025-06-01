Operațiunea Pânza de păianjen: Drone ucrainiene lovesc bombardiere rusești în adâncime, în Rusia
Here are videos from Russian telegram channel Mash purported to show the Ukrainian SBU drones flying out of a truck where they’d been hidden and heading for a Russian airfield. Second video shows Russian men apparently trying to knock down the drones with stones. pic.twitter.com/LOpfmkUNCJ— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 1, 2025
O amplă operațiune cu drone ascunse în camioane a fost derulată, duminică, pe teritoriul rusesc. Acestea au țintit bombardiere aflate la sol.
Șeful serviciului de securitate ucrainean SBU a declarat pentru Financial Times că e vorba de o operațiune pe scară largă "pentru a distruge bombardierele inamice" de pe teritoriul rusesc. "Dronele SBU au țintit avioanele care aruncă bombe asupra orașelor ucrainene noapte de noapte. La acest moment, peste 40 de bombardiere au fost lovite.
"În imaginile postate de Christopher Miller, corespondentul Financial Times la Kiev, se poate vedea cum dronele ies din camioanele unde erau ascunse și lovesc țintele.
Corespondentul Financial Times la Kiev, Christopher Miller:
