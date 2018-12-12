Președintee Klaus Iohannis și premierul Viorica Dăncilă au transmis mesaje prin care condamnă ferm atacul armat din Strasbourg.

"Condoleanțele mele familiilor victimelor și celor afectați de tragicul atac din Strasbourg, pe care îl condamn ferm. Solidar cu Franța!", a scris președintele Klaus Iohannis pe contul său de Twitter.


"Am fost profund întristată de îngrozitoarele știri de la Strasbourg. Condamn cu fermitate acest atac asupra oamenilor nevinovați care au vrut doar să viziteze Târgul de Crăciun. Gândurile mele sunt alături de victime și familiile lor", a scris Viorica Dăncilă, într-un mesaj în limba engleză pe Twitter. 