Președintee Klaus Iohannis și premierul Viorica Dăncilă au transmis mesaje prin care condamnă ferm atacul armat din Strasbourg.

"Condoleanțele mele familiilor victimelor și celor afectați de tragicul atac din Strasbourg, pe care îl condamn ferm. Solidar cu Franța!", a scris președintele Klaus Iohannis pe contul său de Twitter.

My condolences to the families of the victims and all affected by the tragic attack in #Strasbourg , which I firmly condemn. Solidarity with France.

"Am fost profund întristată de îngrozitoarele știri de la Strasbourg. Condamn cu fermitate acest atac asupra oamenilor nevinovați care au vrut doar să viziteze Târgul de Crăciun. Gândurile mele sunt alături de victime și familiile lor", a scris Viorica Dăncilă, într-un mesaj în limba engleză pe Twitter.

I was deeply saddened by the terrible news in #Strasbourg. I strongly condemn this attack on innocent people who just wanted to visit the Christmas market. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.