Ești jurnalist aspirant? Discută cu ziariști profesioniști. PulseZ Q&A Session, 27 August, 18:00
How to make AI your sidekick, not your boss. How to fact-check like a pro. Language shapes stories. Stories shape how we see the world. Let’s make sure we’re the ones in control of the narrative.
This isn’t just any Q&A - our PulseZ Editors-in-Chief will be live, front and center, ready to share insider tips, spill a few secrets, and answer your questions in real time. Why you shouldn’t miss it: You’ll have direct access to the people who shape the stories, decide what gets published, and know every corner of the platform.
This is your chance to ask: How do I get involved? What’s the deal with the courses? Can I publish my content? What’s coming up next?
Register here and share with your community: https://forms.gle/8ZtL2EUADfSEBirS9
PulseZ Webinar – Thursday, 28 August at 17:00 CEST | 18:00 Bucharest time
From LOL to Oops:
- When AI & Language Flip the News
- Think one tiny mistranslation can’t change a news story? Think again.
- In this free, interactive session, we’ll explore how AI tools, cultural quirks, and subtle language twists can completely flip the meaning - and the impact - of a headline. Your guide for the ride: Aleksandra Krzysztoszek, journalist at EURACTIV Poland, will bring real newsroom stories, epic wins, "oops” moments, and practical tips for anyone who works (or plays) with words. You’ll find out:
- Will AI replace human translators - or nah?
- How to make AI your sidekick, not your boss
- Why language quirks can make or break a story
- How to fact-check like a pro
- Tricks to translate cultural references without losing meaning
- And… can a translator really change the course of events?
Language shapes stories. Stories shape how we see the world. Let’s make sure we’re the ones in control of the narrative. ???? Register here and share with your community: https://forms.gle/MCR8KgG9N6oe3Fvq7
Comentarii