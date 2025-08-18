How to make AI your sidekick, not your boss. How to fact-check like a pro. Language shapes stories. Stories shape how we see the world. Let’s make sure we’re the ones in control of the narrative.

This isn’t just any Q&A - our PulseZ Editors-in-Chief will be live, front and center, ready to share insider tips, spill a few secrets, and answer your questions in real time. Why you shouldn’t miss it: You’ll have direct access to the people who shape the stories, decide what gets published, and know every corner of the platform.

This is your chance to ask: How do I get involved? What’s the deal with the courses? Can I publish my content? What’s coming up next?

PulseZ Webinar – Thursday, 28 August at 17:00 CEST | 18:00 Bucharest time

From LOL to Oops:

When AI & Language Flip the News

Think one tiny mistranslation can’t change a news story? Think again.

In this free, interactive session, we’ll explore how AI tools, cultural quirks, and subtle language twists can completely flip the meaning - and the impact - of a headline. Your guide for the ride: Aleksandra Krzysztoszek, journalist at EURACTIV Poland, will bring real newsroom stories, epic wins, "oops” moments, and practical tips for anyone who works (or plays) with words. You’ll find out:

Will AI replace human translators - or nah?

How to make AI your sidekick, not your boss

Why language quirks can make or break a story

How to fact-check like a pro

Tricks to translate cultural references without losing meaning

And… can a translator really change the course of events?

Language shapes stories. Stories shape how we see the world. Let's make sure we're the ones in control of the narrative.