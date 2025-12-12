„Dați-ne justiția înapoi!”, „Justiție, nu corupție”. „Ieșiți din casă dacă vă pasă”. | "Restored justice.” "Justice, not corruption.” "Come out of your homes if you care. (articol bilingv - română/engleză)

Acestea sunt sloganurile care răsună în București, între 10 și 13 decembrie, când românii, în majoritate tineri, se adună în Piața Victoriei pentru a cere garanții mai puternice pentru independența justiției.

Demonstrațiile arată îngrijorarea crescândă a populației cu privire la încrederea în actul de justiție. Protestele continuă și sâmbătă.

"Restored justice.” "Justice, not corruption.” "Come out of your homes if you care.” These are the slogans echoing through Bucharest on 10–13 December, as Romanians, most of them young, gather, in Victoriei Square, to demand stronger guarantees for judicial independence. The demonstrations highlight growing public concern over interferences in the judicial process.

The protests are announced to continue on Saturday.

Echoing the spirit of the #Resist movement that once brought millions into the streets, today’s demonstrations carry forward the same demand: a society where justice stands above corruption and citizens refuse to be silent.

Video by Sanda Foamete. 11 December 2025. Second evening of protests.



