Join the 2025 Journalism Master Class, coordinated by John Lloyd (Financial Times), organised by the Ratiu Forum with the support of the British Embassy Bucharest.

The Ratiu Forum – a partnership between LSE IDEAS (London School of Economics) and the Ratiu Foundations – will host the 2025 Journalism Master Class on 11-13 April at the Ratiu Democracy Centre in Turda, Romania.

The event aims to explore the current situation of journalism in Romania and the region and is open to journalists with at least 5 years of experience in reporting.

The programme features an exceptional lineup of experienced journalists and media professionals:

- John M. Florescu (Media Entrepreneur, TV Producer)

- Vadim Ghirda (Associated Press)

- Liam Hoare (Moment Magazine, The Guardian, The Washington Post)

- Victor Ilie (RISE Project, Recorder, Snoop.ro)

- Ionuț Iordăchescu (AFP Video Journalist, Turkey Bureau Chief)

- Adam Jasser (Former Reuters Editor for Central Europe, the Balkans, and Turkey)

- Alison Mutler (universul.net, Associated Press)

- Mădălin Necșuțu (Balkan Insight, TVR Moldova)

- Dan Perry (Former AP Middle East Editor, Media Strategist)

- Wojciech Przybylski (Visegrad Insight, Res Publica Foundation)

- Mariana Rata (TV8 Moldova, Cutia Neagră cu Mariana Rață)

- Emilia Șercan (PressOne, University of Bucharest)

- Nick Thorpe (BBC Central Europe Correspondent)

- Ovidiu Vanghele (Centrul de Investigatii Media).

Application deadline: March 3, 2025

Motivation letter, resume, and writing sample to be sent to office@ratiuforum.com

Free event with accommodation provided at the Ratiu Compound

More details atJOURNALISM MASTER CLASS 2025 - Ratiu Forum