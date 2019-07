View this post on Instagram

Pink seesaws against political divide at the US-Mexico border⁣ ⁣ In this art and protest project by California-based architect Ronald Rael and design professor Virginia San Fratello, children on both sides of the US-Mexico border can play together – despite being separated by a wall.⁣ ⁣ The wall was one of US President Donald Trump’s main campaign promises, and the US Surpreme Court recently cleared the way for a new section to be funded.⁣ ⁣ Rael said the seesaws allow children and adults to connect in meaningful ways on both sides, "with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side."⁣ ⁣ Credits: Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello