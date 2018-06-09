Presa internațională relatează despre victoria româncei.

The Guardian: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open title – as it happened

World No1 Halep prevails for first slam, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Halep becomes first Romanian to win major in 40 years

The Independent:

The Week: French Open: Simona Halep wins first Grand Slam title - reactions

Jun 9, 2018

World No.1 Halep beats Sloane Stephens in epic final at Roland-Garros



Associated Press, cited by The Washington Post: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win French Open

PARIS — Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win French Open.Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CNN: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open and first major



