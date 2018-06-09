NO COMMENT"Deșteaptă-te, române", la Roland Garros
Presa internațională relatează despre victoria româncei.
The Guardian: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open title – as it happened
World No1 Halep prevails for first slam, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Halep becomes first Romanian to win major in 40 years
The Independent:
The Week: French Open: Simona Halep wins first Grand Slam title - reactions
World No.1 Halep beats Sloane Stephens in epic final at Roland-Garros
Associated Press, cited by The Washington Post: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win French Open
PARIS — Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win French Open.
Simona, acum 10 luni
- interviul dat de Simona Halep publicației Washington Post, acum 10 luni -
CNN: Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open and first major
