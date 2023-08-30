The NATALIE project, funded by theEuropean Commission's Horizon Europe programme, addresses existing and threatening climate risks and proposes the application of Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) to participate in solving them.

Let's discover the Natalie project !Adaptation to climate change is a key issue for the survival of ecosystems. This 5-years project (starting on 1 September 2023 and ending in August 2028) brings together 42 partners from Europe,8 demonstration sites and 5 replication sites to observe the effects of these solutions.

